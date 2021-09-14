Faizal Azumu was to be paid around RM27,000 monthly as PM’s special adviser, parliamentary written reply reveals

Youth and Sports minister Datuk Seri Faizal Azumu speaks during a media conference at Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was to be paid some RM27,000 monthly following his appointment as a special adviser to then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, a written reply for Minister’s Question Time revealed today.

The written reply sighted by Malay Mail and affirmed by Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, stated that Faizal Azumu was to be paid a monthly salary of RM27,227.20 following his appointment last month under Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

The question posed by Lim was addressed to the prime minister, asking the latter to state the salary received by the Tambun MP throughout his short tenure and whether he was eligible for any pension schemes from the government.

“For Yang Berhormat’s information, since his (Faizal Azumu) tenure was short (not a month full), his salary of RM27,227.20 is paid out on a prorated basis but he was given a notice of compensation for termination of service of up to a month’s salary,” the written reply read.

The reply also stated that Faizal Azumu’s appointment was not eligible for pension payment.

Previously, the Prime Minister’s Office said the position would put Ahmad Faizal on the same level as a federal minister.

According to the aforementioned written reply, among the responsibilities included the establishment of cooperation between the government and community leadership; raising public awareness on government policies through effective communications channels; and improving the government’s dissemination method in socio-economic development.

On August 16, Muhyiddin resigned as prime minister amid a prolonged and fractious power struggle with Umno that left his PN coalition in tatters.

Following Muhyiddin’s resignation, the Cabinet’s resignation followed shortly.