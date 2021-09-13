Malaysian movie buffs rejoice, TGV Cinemas to reopen Sept 23

In a statement this evening, General Manager of Sales and Marketing for TGV, Mohit Bhargava, said the cinema chain will focus on the safety of both moviegoers and staff, while ensuring that its opening is completely in line with standard operating procedures (SOPs). — Picture from Facebook/TGV Cinemas

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 13 — TGV Cinemas announced today that it will be opening its doors to fully vaccinated moviegoers on September 23.

In a statement this evening, General Manager of Sales and Marketing for TGV, Mohit Bhargava, said the cinema chain will focus on the safety of both moviegoers and staff, while ensuring that its opening is completely in line with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We have now received the updated movie line-ups from our studio partners. It’s evident that major Hollywood titles will only be ready for cinemas to exhibit from September 23.

“Also, our primary focus is the safety and security of all our staff and guests and to ensure we reopen complying with all SOPs, TGV is taking every necessary precautionary measure and will not rush into reopening,” he said.

TGV said that among the SOPs implemented for the opening, only fully vaccinated individuals above the age of 18 are allowed to enter the cinemas, adding that these individuals must be able to produce their Digital Vaccination Certificate as proof when requested.

“TGV will also be operating at a reduced seating capacity to allow for proper one-metre social distancing in halls and guests are only allowed to purchase seats according to the layout as set on our website and app.

“Paired seating is permitted for family members and/or members of the same household,” said Mohit.

TGV said that sales for tickets will only be available via the TGV website, mobile app or its concession kiosks in a bid to encourage online transactions and cashless payments for their tickets.

It said that movies would be staggered to minimise crowds in common areas, adding that alternate restroom facilities would be available and that sanitisation at common touch points would be regularly done.

It added that all staff working at the cinemas are fully vaccinated, adding that they will undergo daily health screenings, practice safety procedures and wash their hands frequently.

“Detailed SOPs will be published online on tgv.com.my in conjunction with the announcement of ticket sales very soon.

“From all of us at TGV, we cannot wait to welcome you back to the movies!” they said.

On September 7, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced a list of activities under the creative sector added to the positive list and allowed to operate under Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan beginning tomorrow, September 9.

Cinemas, “live” and recorded entertainment broadcasts, live creative performances, indoor busking, art galleries, museums and showrooms were among the activities allowed to operate under Ismail Sabri’s latest announcement, albeit at limited capacities and only for fully vaccinated individuals.

However, TGV and rivals GSC cinemas had delayed their openings despite the green light given by the government, saying that it was a precautionary move as they await for a finalised SOP from the National Security Council (NSC).