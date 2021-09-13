In Putrajaya, housewife convicted of human trafficking released on bail pending appeal hearing

Lim Li Li was sentenced to10 years jail by the Kangar Sessions Court in 2018 after she was found guilty of trafficking in Ani Maryati, 25, for exploitation purpose by resorting to violence and threats. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 13 — The Court of Appeal today granted a housewife who was convicted for trafficking an Indonesian woman bail of RM20,000 pending her appeal hearing against her conviction and 10 years jail sentence.

A three-member bench led by Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil allowed Lim Li Li’s application to be released on bail pending hearing of her appeal on October 12.

In the court’s decision, Justice Abdul Karim said there were special circumstances to grant bail to Lim, 47.

However, he said, the bail is granted with conditions that it is with one surety and the bailor must be a Malaysian, as well as for Lim to provide her permanent residential address and surrender her international passport to the court.

The other two judges were Datuk Nordin Hassan and Datuk See Mee Chun.

Lim’s lawyer, A. Srimurugan, submitted in the court that his client should be granted bail as she suffers from severe depression in prison.

He said with the country under lockdown, there was no way for Lim to abscond and also that she does not have the financial means to go abroad.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farhana Khalid argued that there was no special circumstances to grant bail to Lim as she (Lim) is receiving treatment in prison.

Lim was sentenced to10 years jail by the Kangar Sessions Court in 2018 after she was found guilty of trafficking in Ani Maryati, 25, for exploitation purpose by resorting to violence and threats.

She was charged under Section 13 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Lim was charged with committing the offence at her house in Taman Singgahsana, Padang Besar, Perlis between November 2017 and February 5, 2018.

She was also ordered by the Sessions Court to pay RM4,000 to the victim and RM3,000 in prosecution cost.

Lim was, however, granted RM10,000 bail with one surety pending her appeal to the High Court.

On April 23 this year, the Kangar High Court dismissed Lim’s appeal and affirmed the Sessions Court’s decision in finding her guilty of the charge and the jail sentence.

The High Court also dismissed Lim’s application to be released on bail pending appeal against her conviction and jail sentence to the Court of Appeal.

Lim then filed a fresh application for bail in the Court of Appeal. — Bernama