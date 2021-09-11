Container truck partly crushed in Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra tunnel after collision

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Part of an air ventilation system was dislodged and crushed part of a container truck after it was hit by the truck in a tunnel in Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the police received a report about the incident at around 11.03 am.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the crash happened when the truck, which was from Air Panas, Setapak and heading to the city centre carrying air-conditioning equipment, hit the ventilation structure.

“The upper part of the container truck was crushed by the part of the ventilation system, which then fell on the road.

“The crash only caused damage to the truck and not other vehicles,” he said when contacted today, adding that the driver was unhurt in the incident.

The case would be investigated under Rule 10 of the Malaysian Road Traffic Rules 1959 (Rule 10 LN 166/59) for reckless driving. — Bernama