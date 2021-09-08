In Pasir Gudang, amok man bleeds to death after being cut by glass door he broke

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the man was found dead at his rented house in Taman Scientex after authorities received a distress call. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Sept 7 — A man, believed to be suffering from depression, bled to death from severe injuries sustained after he broke the glass door of the Taman Scientex mosque in Pasir Gudang near here last night.

It was learnt that the deceased, a 28-year-old chemical engineer, was earlier upset after he found the mosque door closed when he wanted to enter the premises at about 7pm.

He was said to have run amok and punched the glass door, causing it to break, and cut his arms and hands, which caused massive bleeding.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the man was later found dead at his rented house in Taman Scientex after authorities received a distress call.

“Investigations found that the victim had indeed run amok at the mosque after finding that its door was closed for prayers.

“Checks with the close circuit television (CCTV) cameras found that the victim had punched the glass door twice before it broke causing him to bleed before he went home,” said Mohd Sohaimi in a statement issued here late last night.

Mohd Sohaimi said the man’s sister, who lived nearby, revealed that he recently became depressed due to not being able to travel back to his village in Kuala Berang, Terengganu for the past six months.

He said the man’s body was sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) for a post-mortem.

“The post-mortem results found that the cause of death was due to a serious wound on his right wrist where the cuts had severed his blood arteries and also tendon.

“Police have classified the case under a sudden death report,” said Mohd Sohaimi.

