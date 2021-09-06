Ras Adiba urges Putrajaya to consider proposals to empower the disabled

Senator Ras Adiba Radzi speaks in Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with International Day of Persons with Disabilities December 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The government must present evaluations done on the Persons with Disabilities Action Plan that expires next year and begin the process of drafting a more focused Persons with Disabilities Action Plan 2023-2030.

Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, who represents persons with disabilities (PwD) in Dewan Negara, said the matter is among 16 proposals to the government in efforts to empower the nation’s PwD community.

“I welcome the prime minister’s efforts to ensure that all ministries prove their early achievements in the first 100 days.

“To realise the government's commitment through the Malaysian Family slogan, I hope that the government can redouble its efforts in empowering the Persons with Disabilities community in Malaysia,” she said in a statement here tonight.

She said other proposals were to upgrade the PwD Development Department as a department with full functions, expedite amendments to the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 by incorporating enforcement elements; introduce special insurance for the PwD community and establish the Malaysian PwD Development Foundation.

In addition, Ras Adiba, who is also OKU Sentral President, proposed that the government expand the PwD category by including rare diseases and albinism, establish a Rare Diseases Trust Fund and provide special allocations through Budget 2022.

Besides increasing the Senate quota for those representing the PwD community to two, the government, she added, also must consider channeling special grants to non-governmental organisations to fund field activities, especially in rural and remote areas.

“I am confident that all of the proposals raised are important to ensure the welfare of the PwD community in Malaysia is well-taken care of, and that they can be implemented within 100 days if all relevant ministries show seriousness in matters concerning the development and empowerment of persons with disabilities,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ras Adiba also hoped that the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will expedite the registration process for unregistered PwDs, adding that as of June 20, only 580,633 in the community are registered with the Social Welfare Department. — AFP