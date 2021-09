Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) bury a person who died from Covid-19 at the Meru Christian Cemetery in Klang, August 9, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Daily Covid-19 related deaths dropped to 272 fatalities today after reporting more than 300 deaths over the last three days.

A tweet by the Ministry of Health showed the nation’s Covid-19 death toll now standing at 18,491 deaths, with a fatality rate of 0.99 per cent.

Meanwhile, MOH revealed there are 975 patients currently warded in Intensive Care Units nationwide, with 435 of them who are intubated.

MORE TO COME