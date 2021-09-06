HR minister: Employers to be supplied with Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 6 — The Human Resource Ministry through the Social Security Organisation (Socso) will supply Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits (RTK) to employers to facilitate the Recovery Phase Covid-19 Screening Programme on employees.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri M Saravanan, said the employers are responsible for coordinating the implementation of the screening process with clinics, hospitals or trained doctors of their choice.

He added the approach is that the employers would be assisted to conduct tests on their employees professionally, while the government and ministry will monitor the screening process through detailed reports.

“It is hoped this initiative would lighten the burden of employers who now need to only bear the costs to carry out the test charged by hospitals and clinics,” he said in a statement today.

The Recovery Phase Covid-19 Screening Programme which begins today (Sept 6), following the reopening of more economic sectors under Phase One and Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan.

“The programme is aimed at supporting the government’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus when more sectors are reopen to revitalise the country’s economy,” he added.

A list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the programme is available on Socso’s official website at www.perkeso.gov.my, Caring Screening Programme Portal (PSP) at psp.perkeso.gov.my and those who have further inquiries can contact Socso’s Careline at 1-300-22-8000.

In a separate matter, Saravanan said Socso had paid compensation of about RM11.7 million to workers who were infected with Covid-19. — Bernama