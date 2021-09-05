Individuals with Covid-19 vaccination from abroad need to get digital cert, says minister

The Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) will determine whether the vaccination certificate issued abroad was genuine or not and to find out the type of vaccine received. — AFP file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Sept 5 — Individuals who have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine abroad need to go to the nearest district health office (PKD) for verification and validation to obtain a digital vaccination certificate on MySejahtera application.

Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, said the individual needed to bring documents or certificates as proof that he or she had obtained the vaccine abroad to assess the authenticity of the type of vaccine received.

“After getting confirmation from PKD, the State Health Department will send (information and data) to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) in Putrajaya. The centre will then inform MySejahtera to update and issue a digital certificate in the application.

“Regardless of the nationality or foreigner, most importantly, we want to confirm whether the vaccination certificate issued abroad was genuine or not and to find out the type of vaccine received,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre at the Austin International Convention Centre here today. He added for the individuals who have been vaccinated and were required to enter Malaysia to revitalise the country’s economy, would have their vaccination certificate checked and validated by health officials at the country’s entry points.

Commenting on Langkawi being ready to receive the arrival of tourists from Sept 16, Dr Adham said health officials would also be placed at the entry points of the resort island to facilitate tracking tourists who have completed Covid-19 vaccination.

“In addition, we will also inform them to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP),” said Dr Adham, who is also the co-chairman of the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

Meanwhile, he said as of yesterday, 36.1 million doses of vaccine have been dispensed throughout Malaysia, with 20.4 million individuals having received the first dose while 67.4 per cent have completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccination.

In a separate development, Dr Adham said CITF was urged to increase seven more mobile vaccination centres in Johor, compared to the existing 13 units to expedite the vaccination process in the state before the monsoon season.

According to him, Johor has 364 vaccination centres, and so far, a total of 2.25 million people in the state have received the first dose, while 1.42 million have completed both doses.

"Johor is the second state to receive the largest supply of vaccine in August and September. It is also the second state to receive the largest supply of vaccines, which is 1.98 million doses.

“The efforts to provide vaccines in the state will be further enhanced from time to time,” he said. — Bernama