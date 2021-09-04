Teachers refusing Covid-19 vaccine will be given other assignments, says education minister

Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin said there are several other tasks that can be carried out by these teachers. — Bernama pic

YAN, Sept 4 — A total of 2,500 teachers who have refused to be vaccinated will be given other assignments as they will not be allowed to conduct physical classes when schools reopen.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin said there are several other tasks that can be carried out by these teachers.

“At the same time, we are also discussing with the Public Service Department (JPA) on measures or ways to approach them ... InshaAllah (God willing) I will be contacting some of the teachers myself,” he told a press conference at Sekolah Kebangsaan Haji Nyak Gam here today, after visiting the site of the water surge incident in Yan district which occurred on August 18.

Yesterday, Radzi was reported as saying that the Ministry of Education has decided that teachers who refuse to be vaccinated will not be allowed to interact with students face-to-face when schools reopen on Oct 3

Meanwhile, Radzi said the school authorities were still conducting a survey to gauge parents’ acceptance in allowing their children to be given the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are still waiting for parents’ feedback. This is not a directive, but a survey to get some idea because vaccine-related matters are being handled by the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) and Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF),” he added. — Bernama