Transport minister: Moratorium period for driving licence, road tax renewal extended to Dec 31

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — The moratorium period for the renewal of Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM) and Malaysian Driving Licences (LMM) has been extended until December 31, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

However, he said holders of LKM which had expired must ensure their vehicles have valid insurance coverage and present their e-cover note to the authorities upon request, including for inspection purposes.

The Road Transport Department (RTD) had previously said that the renewal period of LKM and LMM would not be extended after September 30.

It said renewals can be done at counter services at RTD offices, Pos Malaysia Bhd’s branches, through MyEG Services Sdn Bhd (MyEG) and at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

Meanwhile, Wee said the ministry also agreed to allow RTD and Puspakom counters to operate at 100 per cent capacity for walk-in service from Monday.

“Starting September 6, RTD will also stop the online appointment system. Customers who want to perform transactions at counters must be fully vaccinated and show their Covid-19 low-risk status on the MySejahtera application,” he told a media conference on the matter today.

Wee said the public was also encouraged to use the online services on the RTD’s mySIKAP portal or through Pos Malaysia, MyEG, Puspakom services to perform their transactions.

“This is to avoid congestions at RTD counters and facilitate the public in renewing their LKM and LMM,” he said.

He also reminded the public to comply with the standard operating procedure set when performing transactions at the counters to prevent the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama