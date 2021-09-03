PM vows justice for security guard killed after attack caught on viral video

S. Thava Sagayam’s widow E. Philomena, after receiving a total of RM14,737 and a lifelong pension from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) September 3, 2021, for his death from head injuries suffered during an assault while on duty as a security guard in December. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismai lSabri Yaakob has vowed that justice will be served in the death of security guard S. Thava Sagayam.

He said no person was above the law, and thanked DAP MP M. Kulasegaran for assisting the late Thava’s widow.

“I’m saddened and appalled by this incident. Nobody is above the law. Justice must, and will take its course. Thank you YB for your concern,” Ismail Sabri wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Thava’s widow E. Philomena, 59, expressed her gratitude after receiving a total of RM14,737 and a lifelong pension from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) today for his death from head injuries suffered during an assault while on duty as a security guard in December.

Thava, who was a condominium security guard here, was attacked by a visitor, reportedly after barring his attacker from using the condo swimming pool in December.

Widely-shared video clips of the incident showed a man approaching the guard aggressively, raising his hands and pointing fingers before slamming a table on the guard who fell on the floor.

The assaulter is seen pacing around the motionless guard while a young child stands nearby.

The assaulter leaves the scene after lifting the victim’s head and sees something below it.

The case was initially investigated under Section 335 of the Penal Code with the suspect charged on 6 January at the Ipoh Magistrates’ Court. That case is scheduled to be mentioned on September 9.

However, Perak police chief Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said they have reclassified the case, on the day of where the man died (August, 27), under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Mior added that police are still awaiting further instruction from the deputy public prosecutor.

Meanwhile, Kulasegaran urged the deputy public prosecutor to charger the attacker with murder.