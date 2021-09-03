Perodua sales surge in Aug as operations resume after lockdown

Perodua sold 6,988 vehicles in August 2021 compared with only 655 units in July. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Perodua sold 6,988 vehicles in August 2021 compared with only 655 units in July as Perodua’s manufacturing and sales arms gradually resume their operations after the nationwide lockdown was lifted on August 16.

In a statement today, Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said production and registration numbers are expected to multiply in September as the situation normalises.

All of Perodua’s operations were halted following the national lockdown which started on June 1, 2021, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

On a year-to-date basis, Perodua registered 104,933 vehicles — a 12.5 per cent drop compared with 119,977 vehicles sold between January and August last year.

Zainal Abidin said Perodua is working on closing the gap by increasing its manufacturing output as well as further improving its standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of its people and customers.

“Based on the time and resources available, we are reducing our sales target by 10.8 per cent to 214,000 units for this year from our earlier target of 240,000 units.

“Our main concern now is to ensure that the automotive industry will be able to sustain itself this year as Covid-19 and the semiconductor supply shortage continue to haunt the manufacturers, both domestically and globally,” he added.

Zainal Abidin said that Perodua was able to secure enough semiconductor chips to ensure that production would resume smoothly this year, adding that most of Perodua’s outstanding orders would be met within the year.

“For now, the (shortage in) semiconductor chip supply is still a global issue and we are working with our partners and suppliers to limit any disruption it may cause,” he added. — Bernama