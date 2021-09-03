Creador Foundation, GPL Group and MSEF donate RM6.15 million worth of medical equipment to Tung Shin Hospital

Founder and CEO of Creador Foundation Brahmal Vasudevan joined forces with business leaders to raise a total of RM6.15 million, and purchased eight new medical equipment and donated to Tung Shin Hospital. — Picture courtesy of Creador Foundation

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Creador Foundation together with GPL Group and Malaysian Social Entrepreneurs Foundation (MSEF) had recently donated RM6.15 million worth of medical equipment to Tung Shin Hospital.

Creador founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Brahmal Vasudevan said the objective of this initiative was to support established non-profit hospitals such as Tung Shin Hospital to ensure they are able to continue offering top-quality services to their patients who are mostly from the B40 income group.

“Creador Foundation is committed to supporting causes that generate sustainable social impact for the community, in particular for those who are from the lower-income backgrounds.

“We recognise that such support is even more critical during times of crisis, like what we are experiencing now with the Covid-19 pandemic, which leaves those from lower-income households even more vulnerable to financial hardships,” he said in a statement.

Among the new medical equipment that was donated included an Invasive Ventilator; Portable Ultrasound Machine; Ultrasound Machine; Microscope for Eye Surgery; Portable X-ray Machine; CT Scan; and two GA Machines and X-ray Detectors.

Tung Shin hospital president Tan Sri Kho Chai Kaa expressed his gratitude on behalf of the hospital to Creador Foundation, MSEF and GPL Group for their generosity and thoughtfulness.

“This generous donation will help lighten Tung Shin’s burden and reinforce our commitment to provide high quality and affordable healthcare services to patients in need.

“Our mission has always been to improve the health of the community — irrespective of their age, race and religion,” he said.

The donation was raised by Brahmal and his wife Shanthi Kandiah together with MSEF chairman Datuk Seri Lee Kar Whatt, and Tan Sri David Cheng Joo Teik and Datuk Douglas Cheng Heng Lee from the GPL Group.

Tung Shin Hospital, which was founded by Kapitan Yap Kwan Seng in 1881, provides Western and traditional Chinese medical offerings to the public at affordable rates.