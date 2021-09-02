TI-Malaysia wants MACC to explain former Felda board member’s acquittal from 29 bribery charges

Yesterday, Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashi was discharged and acquitted of 29 bribery charges after the prosecution withdrew all the charges against him. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) wants the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to explain how former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) board of directors member Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashi was acquitted of corruption.

In a statement this evening, TI-M president Mohammad Mohan said that the MACC owed the public an explanation.

“While we understand the technicalities involved in this case however it is important for MACC to clarify and explain to the public why it was necessary to withdraw the charges after studying the defence statement as this has raised a lot of questions among the public and also to avoid any trust deficit on MACC by the public,” he said in the statement.

Yesterday, Noor Ehsanuddin was discharged and acquitted of 29 bribery charges after the prosecution withdrew all the charges against him.

Bernama quoted his lawyer Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican as saying that the prosecution had informed the court about the decision to withdraw all charges during case proceedings before Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin on May 21.

Noor Ehsanuddin faced 14 charges of accepting a bribe of RM23,540.68 in instalment payments for a BMW 3 Series car, from a printing company, Karya Hidayah Sdn Bhd in 2014 and 2015.

The 58-year-old also faced 10 charges including receiving a bribe of RM50,000 and a piece of land from the same company in 2013 and 2014.

He was also charged with five counts of accepting the maintenance of two vehicles and the legal fee payment of RM12,707.60 for the purchase of a piece of land.