Court of Appeal upholds High Court decision to dismiss RM192.9m forfeiture suit against Umno, Wanita MCA and seven others

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 23, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The prosecution failed today to convince the Court of Appeal to overturn the High Court’s decision to dismiss the government’s forfeiture of RM192.9 million against Umno, Wanita MCA and seven others.

This means the parties can keep the RM192.9 million they received from Datuk Seri Najib Razak that had been claimed to be from sovereign investment company 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail who led the three-judge panel in the Court of Appeal said High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan did not err in his judgment to dismiss the forfeiture suit by the government.

He said the prosecution failed to prove that the money came from 1MDB.

On June 19, the High Court had dismissed the government’s application to forfeit RM192,965,413.61 belonging to Umno; Wanita MCA (RM300,000); Perano, a company that sells hijabs, and Binsabi Sdn Bhd which supplies tents, involved RM337,634.78 and RM827,250 respectively; Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd (RM100,000); K&Z Enterprise Sdn Bhd (RM138,359.60); Kedah Umno Liaison Committee (RM1.05 million) and Hattatex Trading (RM111,590).

