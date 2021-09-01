Shuttler Liek Hou opens Tokyo Paralympics account in style

National paralympic badminton athlete Cheah Liek Hou responding to a serve from his opponent Egypt Eldakrory in the first round of the group stage at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium tonight. — Bernama pic

TOKYO, Sept 1 — Six-time world champion, Cheah Liek Hou opened his account at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in staggering fashion here, today.

The current world number two Liek Hou took just 15 minutes to trounce Egyptian, Eldakrory Ahmed Magdy Amin, 21-3, 21-2, in the men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) Group B match, held in Yoyogi National Stadium.

Liek Hou, who is one of Malaysia’s medal prospects, will be facing Jen Yu Fang of Chinese Taipei tomorrow.

The 33-year-old player has the opportunity to make history by becoming one of the first badminton players to win a medal as the sport is making its debut in the Games this time.

Liek Hou, can achieve another outstanding feat in Tokyo if he manages to maintain his stellar performance when he emerged champion of two badminton tournaments, in Spain in May and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), lin April.

Another Malaysian player, Didin Taresoh, will also be making his debut in men’s singles SH6 (physical impairment), as he is set to feature in two matches tomorrow.

Didin will set up a clash against Krishna Nagar of India and will take on Brazilian Vitor Gonzales Tavares in Group B matches. — Bernama