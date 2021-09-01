Mahadzir Aziz appointed new MDEC CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has announced the appointment of Mahadhir Aziz as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective today.

In a statement, MDEC said Mahadhir has a proven track record of over 20 years in serving established global and local organisations in various industries, including financial services, energy (oil and gas), information technology and media.

“I am confident he will lead MDEC in driving the nation’s digital economy and in ensuring that we continue to provide equitable digital opportunities to society, people and businesses,” said MDEC’s chairman, Datuk Dr Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff.

Commenting on his appointment, Mahadhir said he is ready to build on MDEC’s strong foundation and recent ‘Reinvent’ mission, and is looking forward to working closely together with the team to deliver on the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital).

“We must focus on execution to expand investments and deliver the benefits of the digital economy to the people.

“The objective is clear — to establish Malaysia as a leading digital nation and the Heart of Digital Asean,” he said. — Bernama



