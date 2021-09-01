Annuar Musa invites public to give suggestions to Communications and Multimedia Ministry

Tan Sri Annuar Musa has put up a post on his Twitter account to invite the public to give suggestions for the betterment of the ministry. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has put up a post on his Twitter account to invite the public to give suggestions for the betterment of the ministry.

In tweeting the invitation, he also expected his first week as the minister to be full of briefings by departments and agencies under the ministry.

“I look forward to fully understand the progress KKMM (Communications and Multimedia Ministry) has made especially in tackling the Digital Divide, 5G Deployment, connecting the ‘under-connected’ and see how we can accelerate and make them better,” he tweeted.

Annuar, 65, had previously held three ministerial posts, namely Youth and Sports (1990-1993), Rural Development (1993-1999) and Federal Territories (FT) from March 2020 to August 16 this year following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysia’s 8th Prime Minister.

Annuar, along with 29 Cabinet ministers and 37 deputy ministers were sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Monday. — Bernama