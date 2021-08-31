Tokyo Paralympics: Cyclist Nur Azlia had breathing difficulties during race, says coach

Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais (left) participates in the women’s ParaCycling B (3000m) event at the Asian Trek Cycling Championship (ACC) 2018 at the National Velodrome in Nilai, February 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

TOKYO, Aug 31 — National road cycling ace Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais had to be rushed to the medical centre after experiencing breathing difficulties while competing in the women’s B (vision impairment) time trial at the Tokyo Paralympics here today.

National coach Sallehuddin Mohd Noh said this resulted in Nur Azlia and her pilot, Nurul Suhada Zainal, not completing the final at the Fuji International Speedway, about 109 kilometres (km), from here.

“They could not finish the race despite being 3km away from the finish line after Nur Azlia experienced breathing difficulties while climbing the final hill.

“Dr Jasmiza Khusairi of the National Sports Institute and her team said Nur Azlia suffered from fatigue, exhaustion and a bit of respiratory problem that will require further examination when she gets back home,” he told Bernama.

As such, Sallehuddin said the duo might miss out on competing in the women’s B road race on Friday (September 3).

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy-Eve McCrystal emerged champions when they clocked 47:32.07 seconds (s), followed by Great Britain’s Lora Fachie-Corrine Hall (48:32.06s) and Sweden’s Louise Jannering-Anna Svaerdstroem (49:36.06s).

Meanwhile, Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin did well to finish fifth in 26 minutes 46.5s out of 11 riders in the final of the men’s C1 (physical impairment) time trial.

Mikhail Astashov of the Russian Paralympic Committee took gold in 24:53.37s, followed by Aaron Keith of the United States (24:55.40s) and Germany’s Michael Teuber (24:58.67s).

Yusof Hafizi will have a second chance to get among the medals when he competes in the road race on Thursday (September 2).

Muhammad Hafiz Jamali and Zuhairie Ahmad Tarmizi, however, ended their Paralympic debut empty-handed in the men’s C5 (physical impairment) time trial final.

While Muhammad Hafiz came in 12th, Zuhairi did not finish the race.

Dutchman Daniel Abraham Gebru bagged gold in 42:46.45s, while Ukraine’s Yehor Dementyev (43:19.11s) settled for silver and Australian Alistair Donohoe (43:36.80s) the bronze. — Bernama