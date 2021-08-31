Stop trying to label Ismail Sabri's govt and focus on helping people, says Annuar Musa

Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa leaves Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — All parties should stop carrying on the debate over the name of the new federal government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

He said the focus now should be on helping the people and creating political stability so that the government's agendas such as the National Recovery Plan could continue.

He said all parties need to understand that the government formed now is based on the consensus of MPs who do not want political uncertainties that existed before this to drag on to the point of affecting the people’s lives.

“If we let the nation be trapped in political uncertainties, long-drawn politics and uncertainties within the government, the people will lose.

“And that is why I say the best way is not to dwell on the issue (labelling the new government), (now) we focus on the people,” the Ketereh MP said when asked on comments by several political leaders from Bersatu and Umno who have differing views on how the new government should be called.

He was speaking to reporters at the Malam Kasih Merdeka programme here last night organised by Rumah [email protected] Grand Seasons in conjunction with the 64th National Day today. Also present was Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim. — Bernama