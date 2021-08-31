Air Selangor: Water disruption to end in 14 hours

Air Selangor said it has also arranged for 94 water tankers to deliver treated water to areas in critical need of water. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant has recorded three straight 0 TON (Threshold Odour Number) readings, allowing it to continue its operations.

However, Air Selangor said that the purification process must be carried out first before water can be distributed to consumers, which will take around 14 hours.

“Air Selangor would like to inform you that three consecutive 0 TON readings have been recorded in Sungai Semenyih, enabling the plant to commence operations.

“Water treatment system purification processes must be carried out first however before the start of the water treatment process, so that treated water can be distributed to users. The process would take approximately 14 hours,” said Elina Baseri, Head of Communications for Air Selangor.

Air Selangor has also rerouted water supply from Langat 2 and Labohan Dagang Water Treatment Plants to minimise the impact of the water disruption for those in Hulu Langat and Kuala Langat.

“Users in Kajang Baru, Kajang, Semenyih and Beranang in Hulu Langat, as well as Jenjarom, Teluk Panglima Garang and Pulau Carey in Kuala Langat will receive treated water in stages,” she said.

Air Selangor has also arranged for 94 water tankers to deliver treated water to areas in critical need of water.

“Air Selangor has mobilised emergency water supply assistance to the users and critical areas that are affected. A total of 94 water tankers are being mobilised to the affected areas during this unscheduled water supply disruption,” she said.

Earlier, Air Selangor announced that unscheduled water supply disruptions will affect 463 areas in five of their regions beginning today as a treatment plant has been closed due to pollution.

These include 172 areas in Petaling, 54 areas in Hulu Langat, 194 areas in Sepang district, 23 areas in Putrajaya and 20 areas in Kuala Langat.

Elina said odour pollution was detected at the Jenderam Hilir Raw Water Pump Station at 11.10am today, prompting the temporary closure of the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant.