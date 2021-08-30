Selangor govt approves degazettement of Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve, 536.7ha to be developed

A general view of the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve at Kampung Orang Asli Busut in Banting April 22, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — As much as 536.7 hectares of the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve (KLNFR) will be developed after the Selangor government gave the green light for its degazettement.

State executive councillor Hee Loy Sian told the Selangor legislative assembly in Shah Alam today that the decision for the degazettement was made under Section 12 of the National Forestry Act 1984, in the state executive council meeting last May 5 and validated in another meeting on May 19.

“The total area that is approved for degazettement is 54 per cent of the initial proposed 931.17 hectares as the state government had taken into consideration the objections raised,” said Hee, who is in charge of Selangor tourism, environment, green technology and Orang Asli affairs.

He said the land will be given to a private company, Gabungan Indah Sdn Bhd, for a mixed-commercial development.

KLNFR — made up of reportedly 8,000-year-old forests — was gazetted as a permanent forest reserve (HSK) covering 7,246.96 hectares back in 1927.

MORE TO COME