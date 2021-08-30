Limbang, Kapit and Miri declared African Swine Fever control areas

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (JPVS) director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said enforced under Section 35 (1) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, the public is not allowed to move out live pigs, their meat, or products from the controlled areas. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Aug 30 — Limbang, Kapit and Miri divisions in Sarawak have been declared African Swine Fever (ASF) disease control areas following the spread of the virus in Sabah and North Kalimantan in Indonesia.

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (JPVS) director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said enforced under Section 35 (1) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, the public is not allowed to move out live pigs, their meat, or products from the controlled areas.

“The public is also not allowed to bring in, shop online or use postal services for pork or its products without a permit; as well as buying or selling (physically or online) or keep in possession wild boar,” he said in a statement today.

He said no compensation would be paid for any pigs or pig products confiscated or destroyed under this section. Failure to comply with the instructions will result in a fine not exceeding RM1,000.

He also urged farmers who come across abnormalities in their livestock mortality rate to immediately contact nearest the veterinary office or WhatsApp via 016-284 0918. — Bernama