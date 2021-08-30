In Perak, UTP Chancellor Hall converted to Covid-19 vaccination centre for university community

Vice-chancellor Prof Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib said the programme was part of efforts in helping Perak achieve the 40 per cent of vaccination rate, a threshold requirement to move into the third phase of the National Recovery Plan. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, Aug 30 — Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) Chancellor Hall in Seri Iskandar was recently turned into a Covid-19 vaccination centre for its community, said vice-chancellor Prof Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib.

Mohamed Ibrahim in a statement said 780 UTP community members comprising staff, cleaners and in-house contractors received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose on July 31 and the second dose on August 21 with the cooperation of Perak Tengah District Health Department.

He said the programme was part of their efforts in helping Perak achieve the 40 per cent of vaccination rate, a threshold requirement to move into the third phase of the National Recovery Plan.

“Our Chancellor Hall has been a venue for major events such as convocations, public lectures as well as international and national level competitions. This time around, we are delighted and proud that the Hall was utilised for a greater cause namely for the benefit of our community in ensuring that they are protected against Covid-19.

“We are thankful and grateful to Perak Tengah District Health Department for their support in this outreach programme and also to the staff and volunteers from Ministry of Health, Mercy Malaysia and Klinik Redza Seri Iskandar Perak for their contribution and assistance,” he added.

Meanwhile, Perak Tengah District Health officer Dr Ruzita Mustafa thanked UTP for its cooperation, commitment and assistance in providing the venue, logistics and manpower for the implementation of the vaccination programme. — Bernama