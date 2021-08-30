Hishammuddin: Army to do its best to find soldier feared drowned in Sungai Pahang

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said that the SAR operation was being assisted by the Fire and Rescue Department, police and Civil Defence Force while Army Chief (Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain) was also at the scene of the incident. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein assured that the Malaysian Army (TDM) will do its best to find Lance Corporal Mohamad Azrin Mohamad Isa, who is feared to have drowned after falling into Sungai Pahang yesterday.

Hishammuddin said the search and rescue (SAR) operation would be closely monitored.

He also said that the SAR operation was being assisted by the Fire and Rescue Department, police and Civil Defence Force while Army Chief (Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain) was also at the scene of the incident.

“There is no greater hope other than wanting Lance Corporal Mohamad Azrin, 27, from 10th Brigade (Para) to be found safe,” he tweeted today.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that a soldier involved in the PARA Predator Exercise in Kampung Batu Bor, Bera, was feared to have drowned in Sungai Pahang.

Mohamad Azrin was crossing the river during a tactical training phase when he went missing at 4.40pm yesterday. — Bernama