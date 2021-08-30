After SRC drops two ex-directors from multi-billion dollar lawsuit, another ex-director files to have them compensate him over any possible losses, liability

In Datuk Mohammed Azhar Osman Khairuddin’s August 27 application filed through a third party notice naming both former directors, he gave notice to Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi (pic) and Tan Sri Ismee Ismail that he is claiming indemnity from them. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — A former director of SRC International Sdn Bhd has recently filed to have two fellow former directors of the government-owned company indemnify or compensate him if he suffers any losses or is ordered to pay for any liability in a court case.

Datuk Mohammed Azhar Osman Khairuddin, who was a director of SRC International from July 2014 to February 2017, filed this application on August 27 in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur.

Azhar filed this application in relation to SRC’s lawsuit filed in May, where the company is claiming US$1.18 billion from the individuals it had sued, namely former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, former SRC director Datuk Suboh Md Yassin, SRC former CEO and now fugitive Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, Azhar and former SRC director Datuk Che Abdullah @ Rashidi Che Omar.

The SRC had initially also included two former SRC International directors, Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi and Tan Sri Ismee Ismail (also former SRC chairman) as part of this lawsuit, but dropped their names from the lawsuit on July 22.

This makes Shahrol Azral and Ismee now third parties to the lawsuit, as their names are no longer part of the lawsuit following the removal of their names as defendants.

In Azhar’s August 27 application filed through a third party notice naming both former directors, he gave notice to Shahrol Azral and Ismee that he is claiming indemnity from them.

Azhar gave notice that if he is found liable for any of the claims in SRC’s lawsuit, he is claiming for both Shahrol Azral and Ismee to fully indemnify him against all losses suffered and against all damages that he may be ordered to pay, or for the duo to jointly or severally contribute the portion that the court finds fit and proper for such losses or damages.

Azhar also gave notice that he is claiming for the duo to pay for the legal costs and all expenses and fees for the lawyers that would be incurred in his defence against SRC’s claim and for his application to claim indemnity from the duo, and that he is also claiming for further or other reliefs that the court deems fit and appropriate.

