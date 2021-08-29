Special committee says almost 62pc of adults in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob observes as a health worker administers the 1 millionth second dose of AstraZaneca Covid-19 vaccine at WTC Mega Vaccine Centre in Kuala Lumpur August 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — A total of 14,487,972 individuals or 61.9 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday, according to the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

JKJAV, in a Twitter post today, said 19,241,946 individuals or 82.2 per cent had received their first dose, bringing the cumulative figure for vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 33,724,744 doses as of yesterday.

It said 58.9 per cent of the country’s overall population had received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine while 44.4 per cent had completed both doses.

On the daily vaccination rate, it said 336,642 doses were administered yesterday, with 190,010 for second dose recipients and 146,632 for first-dose jabs.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year. — Bernama