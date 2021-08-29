Sibu MP: Pakatan still negotiating with PM on certain policies

Sibu MP Oscar Ling — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Aug 29 — Sibu MP Oscar Ling denied rumours that the Opposition bloc has decided not to vote against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob if there is vote of confidence when Parliament reconvenes this September 6.

“No, we have not decided whether to vote against the new Prime Minister or not at this moment, we are still negotiating with the new government on policies that we want to push through.

“Those policies will start on seven proposals proposed by ex PM Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and we will add more, especially some policies in Pakatan Harapan’s (PHJ) agenda,” he said when contacted.

Ling, who is also DAP Sibu branch chairman, said the decision for the Opposition to explore other options is due to reason that there is still likely only 105 MPs in the Opposition bloc.

“Even to vote against, the end result will likely to be another PM from Umno,” he added.

Other Opposition MPs could not be contacted for comments on the similar issue.

Malaysiakini had reported Damansara DAP MP Tony Pua as saying that PH is ready to have a confidence and supply agreement with new Prime Minister provided that Ismail makes the same offers that Muhyiddin had made.

Speaking at an online forum, Pua confirmed that negotiations are ongoing between the Opposition bloc with Ismail Sabri, who was appointed PM a week ago.

“In regards to support or abstention, we want whatever Muhyiddin has offered to Malaysians in his very famous speech back then We want it also offered to us and Malaysians today.

“If he (Ismail Sabri) can do that, and this is being negotiated now, if he can offer whatever that Muhyiddin has offered, (the promise to legislate) anti-hopping law, limiting the term of prime ministership, and parliamentary reforms, then we are prepared to now offer a ceasefire in order to provide certain stability for the government.

“(The ceasefire is for the government) to carry out these reforms prior to the next general election.

“That’s something we are working on and we are quite optimistic at arriving at positive outcomes from these discussions,” said Pua as quoted in the report.

The prominent DAP lawmaker was speaking at a forum organised by the Oxford and Cambridge Society Malaysia, which was streamed live on YouTube.

He was referring to the offers made by Muhyiddin on August 13 when he promised to undertake a slew of reforms that the Opposition have demanded, in exchange for their support.

It was seen as Muhyiddin’s last ditch attempt to save his position after 14 Umno MPs wrote to the King saying that they no longer support the prime minister and his government.

Ismail was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth PM after he received a slim-majority support from 114 MPs but he still has to face a vote of confidence when Parliament reconvenes this Sept 6.

On Wednesday, Ismail hosted a meeting with PH leaders including Opposition chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, after which the prime minister issued a statement saying that they have agreed to strengthen the parliamentary institution.

Anwar who is also PKR president had also told reporters then that the Opposition coalition would not “complicate” an upcoming vote of confidence for the prime minister, if the latter acts in the interest of the people.

Prior to this, Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah called for a motion of confidence vote to be immediately tabled to prove that the newly-appointed Prime Minister really commands majority support in Parliament. — Borneo Post