Security guard assaulted in old viral video died yesterday

IPOH, Aug 28 — A viral video showing a security guard being assaulted while on duty at the swimming pool of a condominium here in an incident which occurred in December last year and the victim died yesterday due to a lung infection.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalthrash Wahid said the incident happened on Dec 29 and the police had opened an investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

“The suspect had also been remanded and the investigation found that the incident happened after the suspect was upset with the victim who was working as a security guard for not allowing the suspect’s son to use the swimming pool which was not open to the public at that time.

“He was charged in the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court on Jan 6 under Section 335 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt and is scheduled to be mentioned again on Sept 9 for sentencing,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim died at his home yesterday and a post-mortem by the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here found the cause of death was due to a lung infection (sepsis).

However, Mior Faridalathrash said the incident caused dissatisfaction among the victim’s family members by claiming the cause of death was due to the assault incident and have re-uploaded recordings and photos of the incident.

“Based on this new evidence, the police will refer the investigation paper on the case to the Perak deputy public prosecutor’s office for further instructions,” he said.

He also advised the public not to speculate on the case as it was still in court proceedings.

Since yesterday, two video recordings went viral showing a man accompanied by his son assaulting a security guard with a table until he fainted. — Bernama