Agriculture Ministry: RM1.1m allocated for restoration of paddy fields in Yan

Damaged chalets are pictured near Titi Hayun following flash floods in Yan, Kedah August 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, Aug 28 — A total of RM1.1 million has been allocated for the restoration of 34 hectares of paddy fields in Kampung Titi Bakong and Kampung Rendang Pasir, Yan which were destroyed due to the Gunung Jerai mudflow and floods incidents on August 18.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) said the allocation was a part of the immediate aid of RM75 million for Kedah which was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when he visited the affected areas last Monday.

“Of the total RM1.1 million, RM495,000 will be used to repair all damaged infrastructure including farm roads, concrete drainage, irrigation supply pipes, as well as to clean and maintain reusable pumps.

“While the remaining RM555,000 will be used for the restoration of rice fields which involves works to remove sediments, paddy-upland rotation, levelling of soil and restoring the soil fertility,” it said in a statement today.

In addition, a total of RM50,000 will be used for the cancellation of the 2/2021 crop season under the Lubok Boi Irrigation Scheme, involving an area of 15 hectares.

In the meantime, various agencies and relevant departments such as the Muda Agriculture Development Authority (Mada), Agricultural Department, Veterinary Services Department, Fisheries Department and Farmers’ Organisation Authority Malaysia are mobilising all assets for the repair and restoration works including on the irrigation system.

Meanwhile, Mafi said that the total loss for the agriculture sector, especially crops other than paddy, livestock and fisheries in Yan and Kuala Muda districts were estimated at RM286,000. — Bernama