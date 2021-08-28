Agong, Permaisuri congratulate bonnie for winning gold for Malaysia at Tokyo Paralympics

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are seen in this file picture. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah congratulated national paralympic powerlifting athlete Bonnie Bunyau Gustin who won Malaysia’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games today.

In a post uploaded on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties also expressed their joy and pride over the Sarawak-born para-athlete’s feat which has made the nation proud.

“Bonnie’s achievement is very meaningful for the Malaysian contingent and an inspiration to fellow athletes in their hunt for more medals in the biggest Paralympic sporting event,” the statement read.

According to Their Majesties, Bonnie’s outstanding achievement has once again proven that Malaysia is capable of producing athletes and individuals of quality, calibre and international standard.

It also shows that with commitment, high fighting spirit and hard work, the people are able to compete and succeed at the international level, said the statement.

The royal couple expressed hope that Bonnie’s success and fighting spirit would also be a source of inspiration to all Malaysians, especially para athletes, to work hard and strive for success in their respective fields.

“Their Majesties wish Bonnie all the best and pray that he would achieve continued success and once again make history and a name for himself in upcoming competitions,” said the statement.

Bonnie, 22, grabbed the gold medal by lifting 228 kg defeating Egyptian athlete Mahmoud Attia (191 kg) and Great Britain athlete Micky Yule (182 kg) in the men’s 72 kilogramme (kg) powerlifting event.

More remarkably, he also broke the Paralympic Games record of 227 kg held by Iraqi Rasool Mohsin set in Rio 2016, by lifting 228 kg in his third attempt on the first day of the event today. — Bernama