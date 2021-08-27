Johor crown prince: 396 out of 779 teachers refusing Covid-19 jabs because of vaccine hesitancy

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (centre) held a meeting with the state’s top administrators to discuss the issue of the teachers refusing to be vaccinated. — Picture courtesy of Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Aug 27 ― Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said today that vaccine hesitancy only affected 396 out of the 779 teachers in the state who reportedly refused Covid-19 vaccination.

He said the remainder opted to delay their vaccine appointments due to health reasons, allergies, or pregnancies, and some among them have also agreed to register for vaccination.

“Of the 779 teachers who initially rejected the vaccine, only 396 rejected it due to doubts about the vaccine,” said Tunku Ismail on his official Facebook page today.

The 37-year-old prince’s post came following a meeting earlier at the Sultan Ibrahim Building in Bukit Timbalan here today to discuss the issue of the 779 Johor-based teachers who reportedly refused the Covid-19 vaccines.

The meeting was also attended by Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, state health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu, state deputy secretary (management) Datuk Yahya Ahmad and state deputy Mufti Datuk Ahmad Faisal Mohamed.

Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad participated in the meeting virtually.

Earlier, Tunku Ismail said he had heard explanations from the teachers present on the issues they faced regarding the postponement of their vaccinations.

“In this meeting, I also shared information on the vaccination programme in Johor and the latest situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

“I hope the teachers realise their responsibilities in always prioritising the development of citizens by setting good example and that they would take the vaccine before schools reopen to ensure the rakyat’s health and well-being,” said Tunku Ismail who is popularly known as TMJ (the Malay initials for Tunku Mahkota Johor).

Last Sunday, Johor Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang told the Johor state assembly that a group of 779 teachers in the state had refused to be inoculated.

Later the same day, Tunku Ismail was reported to have summoned the Johor Education Department director and the 779 teachers who had rejected the Covid-19 vaccination to have an audience with him as soon as possible.