Azalina congratulates new Cabinet members, says still an honour to serve as MP

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Umno MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said offered her congratulations to the new members of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration.

The Pengerang MP expressed her hope that the new Cabinet will succeed in Malaysia’s war against Covid-19 and restore the country to socio-economic stability.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the members of the Cabinet as announced by YAB Dato 'Sri Ismail Sabri Bin Yaakob, the Prime Minister just now.

“In the challenge of facing the Covid-19 global pandemic, I hope the people will continue to be the focus and most important axis of this newly formed Government in its efforts to restore and further restore the well-being and comfort of life that we all as Malaysians have achieved not so long ago,” she said on Facebook this afternoon.

The Umno lawmaker also said that she lauded Ismail Sabri's effort to cooperate with the Opposition on strengthening the functions of the Malaysian Parliament and the importance of judicial independence, institutional reform and good governance.

“In this regard, I am honoured to contribute and support the reform initiatives that want to be implemented by the Government led by the YAB Prime Minister according to collective wisdom,” she said.

Expectations had been high that Azalina would be appointed to the new Cabinet. The former deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker had earned accolades from political rivals as a knowledgeable and fair lawmaker willing to consult the Opposition for their views in Parliament and moving forward the agenda on institutional reform.

Among them was DAP’s Hannah Yeoh who had proposed Azalina for three ministerial posts prior to the Cabinet announcement and expressed disappointment that the Umno woman was excluded.

The Segambut MP said Azalina’s exclusion meant there would not be a reliable spokesman for children.

Yeoh also suggested Azalina be made the next Dewan Rakyat Speaker.