Anwar downcast on new Cabinet, says unlikely to spur investor confidence in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed dismay with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s new Cabinet, saying the lack of fresh blood would not restore investor confidence in the country.

In a short video this evening, he noted that there was already a growing perception that the returning line-up of ministers meant Malaysia was getting a “recycled government”.

“But what I suppose is quite obvious is that it (the Cabinet lineup) will not afford to inject new spirit and confidence of local and foreign investors,” he said.

This morning, Ismail Sabri announced his 31 ministers including four senior ministers who made up his new Cabinet, along with 38 deputy ministers.

All but four of the ministers had been part of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration while most also received the portfolios they previously handled.

Anwar argued today that the country’s Covid-19 and economic crises meant the country needed fresh ideas and approaches.

“But the measure that was taken is just recycling of ministers who did not show their capabilities to overcome the problem effectively,” he added.

The PKR president vowed that the Opposition will continue to serve as a check-and-balance to the current government for the betterment of the country.