JKJAV: 42.4pc of Malaysia’s population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination centre stationed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pai Chai, Batu Feringghi July 28, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Some 42.4 per cent of the country’s population or 13,842,928 individuals have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter showed as of yesterday, 18,792,979 individuals or 57.5 per cent have received the first dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) so far, to 32,635,907 doses.

It also showed the percentage of adult population who are fully vaccinated has increased to 59.1 per cent from 58 per cent on Monday.

Cumulative vaccination report by state as of 25 August 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/c0hP5N1xfH — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) August 26, 2021

On the daily vaccination, an increase was recorded, with 423,380 dispensed yesterday from 420,164 doses recorded earlier, with 261,994 being the second dose and the remaining 161,386 the first dose.

NIP was launched on Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. — Bernama