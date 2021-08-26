In Sabah, district office says will conduct periodic monitoring to avoid recurrence of smelly piped water in Papar

Sungai Papar which supplies water to the Limbahau Water Treatment Plant is often polluted due to livestock and agriculture activities around the river causing water supply to be cut off in the district. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PAPAR, Aug 26 — The Papar district office will conduct regular monitoring of livestock and agriculture activities in the district to avoid a recurrence of smelly piped water supply that occurred recently.

District Officer Hadzlan Jablee said periodic monitoring would be carried out in collaboration with several government departments including the Department of Veterinary Services, Department of Environment Protection and the Health Department.

He said the residents were plagued with a stench in the water supply on Sunday and Monday. It was the first time they experienced it in the district, and his team traced it to river pollution due to high sulphur content.

“It is believed to be due to agricultural and livestock activities carried out in the nearby river area. We are conducting further investigations to identify the real cause of the smelly water and why it occurred after the heavy rain,” he told Bernama.

Hadzlan said the owners of livestock and agricultural farms in Papar were reminded to always abide by the guidelines set by the relevant authorities to avoid environmental pollution, especially in the river which is the source of water supply to the people in the district.

He said the authorities will not hesitate to impose stern action including a compound on any livestock and agricultural farm owners if they violated the laws and regulations. He also said, the Sabah Water Department took swift action to flush out the contaminated water at its plant and processed fresh water supply after receiving complaints from the residents.

“Clean water supply was restored in stages on Monday evening,” he added. — Bernama