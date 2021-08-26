Ex-Melor state assemblyman Wan Ismail Wan Jusoh dies of Covid-19

Wan Ismail Wan Jusoh was the Melor representative for two terms, 1999-2004 and 2008-2013, and the Ketereh PAS chief. — Picture from Facebook/Dato Ahmad Yakob

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, Aug 26 — Former Melor state assemblyman Wan Ismail Wan Jusoh, 66, died of Covid-19 at Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra in Kuala Krai, about 75km from here, today, according to a family member.

His wife Siti Madinah Ilyas Khan, 59, said Wan Ismail, who was confirmed Covid-19 positive on August 7, died at about 12.20pm.

“He was transferred to the intensive care unit on August 15. He had completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccination,” she told Bernama when contacted.

She said Wan Ismail, who was suffering from diabetes, had been placed under induced coma on Monday.

“Our whole family contracted category one Covid-19 and was undergoing home quarantine in Telipot. Our family members in Melor were also infected,” she added.

She said Wan Ismail would be buried at the Bechah Keranji cemetery in Melor, near here, at 5.30pm today.

He leaves behind two wives, Norizan Yusoff, 60, and Siti Madinah, 11 children and three step-children.

Wan Ismail was the Melor representative for two terms, 1999-2004 and 2008-2013, and the Ketereh PAS chief.

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, on behalf of the state government, extended his condolences to the family of Wan Ismail.

“May his soul be blessed and placed among the righteous,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page. — Bernama