Govt data shows Malaysia’s monthly inflation down in July, partly due to Pemulih electricity discounts

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Malaysia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) went down by 0.6 per cent last month compared to June, due to factors such as the discounts to consumers’ electricity bills under the government’s Pemulih economic package, the Department of Statistics of Malaysia (DOSM) said today.

DOSM said the CPI — which measures inflation — had recorded the decrease for July 2021 as compared to June 2021 due to lowered consumer prices or negative performance in the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas & Other Fuels category at -2.5 per cent and the Alchoholic Beverages & Tobacco category at -0.1 per cent.

“In addition, the decrease was also due to the monthly electricity bill discount given to domestic consumers under the Perlindungan Rakyat dan Pemulihan Ekonomi (Pemulih) Package for a period of three months starting from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021,” the DOSM said in its report released today.

MORE TO COME