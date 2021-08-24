In latest SOP, NSC tells businesses under Phase Three of NRP to ensure good air flow in premises

In an updated set of SOPs released by the National Security Council yesterday, businesses are required to adhere to the guidelines on ventilation and indoor air quality released by the Human Resources Ministry’s Department of Occupational Safety and Health. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Businesses that have reopened under Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) must now ensure good ventilation indoors to curb the spread of Covid-19, while keeping to other safety measures.

In an updated set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by the National Security Council (NSC) yesterday, businesses like malls, restaurants, laundry shops, vehicle workshops, and hair salons are required to adhere to the guidelines on ventilation and indoor air quality released by the Human Resources Ministry’s Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

The DOSH guidelines released on July 8 recommend opening windows or doors reducing the number of people in air-conditioned spaces, as well as using portable air purifiers indoors to increase natural airflow and improve ventilation.

Detailed suggestions include using an air filter that has a Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) 13 or 14, or a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter, as well as using exhaust fans.

Malls, shopping complexes, hypermarkets and supermarkets were also notified to limit the number of customers to one person per four square metres. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Malls, shopping complexes, hypermarkets and various retail stores

Aside from the ventilation and air quality enhancements, these businesses were asked to limit temperature taking checkpoints to only one at the main entrances of the shopping complexes or shared buildings.

Malls, shopping complexes, hypermarkets and supermarkets were also notified to limit the number of customers to one person per four square metres.

Restaurants, laundry shops, laundromats and opticians

Restaurants, laundry shops, laundromats and opticians are to ensure good ventilation and airing systems, as well as limit temperature taking checkpoints to only one at main entrances of shared buildings.

Restaurants were also reminded to have one metre physical distancing between dine-in customers.

Car workshops, car wash, and petrol stations

Petrol stations were reminded to have scannable registration QR codes placed in stores, suraus, toilets, workshops (if any), manual car wash (if any) and anywhere else in their vicinity that physical or close contact may occur.

Meanwhile the same new SOPs and guidelines on ventilation and airing systems are applicable to these businesses.

Barbershops, hair salons and beauty centres are also to ensure good ventilation and airing systems, aside from limiting the number of customers to one person per four square metres. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Barbershops, hair salons and beauty centres

Several activities have been banned for barbershops, hair salons and beauty centres, including; ear cleaning, nose hair cutting, head massages along with shoulder and body massages at barbershops, as well as face watching and face treatments.

Other banned activities are eyelash make-up, hair make-up and hair treatments, along with manicures and pedicures.

“Only essential services that are listed under the Phase Three of NRP are allowed to operate,” said the NSC.

Other than that, barbershops, hair salons and beauty centres are also to ensure good ventilation and airing systems, aside from limiting the number of customers to one person per four square metres.

Workers with a Red Risk Assessment in the MySejahtera smartphone application are also not to be allowed in these premises, along with Covid-19 close contacts or persons of interest (PUI).

The NRP, which was announced on June 15, set four phases for Malaysia to recover from the pandemic.

In Phase Three, all manufacturing sectors are allowed to open, along with various other businesses that have been given the green light by the NSC.

Among states and Federal Territories in Phase Three are Perak, Perlis, Labuan and Sarawak.