Former Sabah CM Musa’s son dies of Covid-19

Mohammed Hayssam (pic) had been battling lymphoma cancer but was infected with Covid-19 before passing away at the Gleneagles Hospital in Kota Kinabalu. — Borneo Post Online

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 24 — A son of former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman passed away today due to Covid-19. He was 34.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mohammed Hayssam Musa on August 24. Mohammed Hayssam is survived by his wife and daughter,” said a statement issued by Musa’s office.

“We ask that the privacy of the family be respected at this most difficult time. May Allah bless his soul and place him among the pious and faithful.”

According to Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Gulam Haidar Khan Bahadar, his son-in-law had been battling lymphoma cancer but was infected with Covid-19 before passing away at the Gleneagles Hospital here.

Earlier, a message claiming that Mohammed Hayssam died at the Gleneagles Hospital here went viral.

Mohammed Hayssam is one of Musa’s four children. His elder brother, Yamani Hafez, is Sipitang member of parliament.

There were also claims before that Yamani had become critically ill after being infected with Covid-19.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, however, denied the claims. — Borneo Post Online