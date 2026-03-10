PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — The government will implement several mitigation measures to ensure the country’s port operations remain unaffected following the West Asia conflict and tensions involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which have disrupted maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the matter was discussed in a meeting this morning with port management, shipping companies and national maritime industry authorities to plan immediate steps to address possible disruptions to the global logistics chain.

“Based on past experience, such crises often cause port congestion in our country because containers bound for conflict areas are left behind by shipping companies, which then affects daily import and export operations and subsequently our factories,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, with about one-fifth of global oil consumption passing through the narrow waterway each day.

Loke said that as an initial measure, the government will facilitate the removal of empty containers from port areas to prevent congestion, while port management will carry out more thorough inspections.

The move is intended to ensure that containers with unclear destinations are not unloaded at the country’s ports, he explained.

Loke said that the Ministry of Transport has also taken note of fuel cost challenges faced by local ports and will work with relevant parties to establish mechanisms to address the issue during times of crisis.

He said the government is also working to assist Malaysian vessels stranded in West Asia due to the risk of attacks should they continue their voyages.

“In facing a national crisis, all stakeholders must work together and support one another to protect the nation’s interests,” he added. — Bernama