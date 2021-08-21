NSC: 10-km travel limit for fully vaccinated in Phase One states removed, but cross-border ban still applies

Those who have been fully vaccinated are now allowed to travel beyond 10 kilometres from their residence, but will still be confined to interstate and interdistrict travel restriction on their respective states under the NRP. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 ― The 10-kilometre travel limit previously imposed for the purpose of movement control for states under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) has been removed by the National Security Council (NSC).

In the NSC’s latest standard operating procedure (SOP) dated August 20, those who have been fully vaccinated were now allowed to travel beyond 10 kilometres from their residence, but were still confined to interstate and interdistrict travel restriction on their respective states under the NRP.

“The movement of individuals who have been fully vaccinated is allowed, subject to the capacity of the vehicles,” it said.

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Kedah are currently states under Phase One of the NRP.

As for those who have yet to be fully vaccinated, a maximum of two persons representing a household may travel to obtain food supply, medicine, diet supplements and basic necessities while a maximum of three persons including a patient are allowed to go out for health care services, medicine, screening tests, vaccination or emergency purposes.

Both the aforementioned conditions of travel have had their 10-kilometre limit removed as well.

Presently, only long-distance married couples who are fully vaccinated could make inter-district and interstate travel to meet their spouses, while parents who are fully vaccinated can cross-district and state borders to meet their children who are below 18 years old.

Those who have vaccination appointments and required interstate travel to do so were also allowed, with the stipulated requirement to show proof of appointment to authorities.

Separately, the NSC also said children below the age of 17 and below were not encouraged to be present in public places and facilities after previously disallowing the public appearance of children below age 12 except for emergency, education, exercising or medical purposes.

According to the NSC, complete vaccinations are defined as those who have passed 14 days from the day they received their second dose for vaccines requiring two shots (Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac).

As for vaccines requiring only one shot (Johnson & Johnson and CanSino), complete vaccinations is defined as those who have passed 28 days upon receiving their shots.