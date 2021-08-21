Indonesia’s Jokowi congratulates new Malaysian PM

JAKARTA, Aug 21 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent a congratulatory message to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob after he was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister by the King Saturday.
The message was sent via Jokowi’s Twitter [email protected]
“Warmest congratulations Your Excellency Ismail Sabri [email protected] on your appointment as the 9th Prime Minister of Malaysia.
“Ready to continue working together to strengthen Indonesia-Malaysia bilateral relations,” said Jokowi on Saturday night.
Warmest congratulations Your Excellency Ismail Sabri Yaakob @IsmailSabri60 on your appointment as the 9th Prime Minister of Malaysia.— Joko Widodo (@jokowi) August 21, 2021
Ready to continue working together to strengthen Indonesia-Malaysia bilateral relations
The Bera Member of Parliament took his oath of office before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara today. — Bernama