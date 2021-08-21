Indonesia’s Jokowi congratulates new Malaysian PM

Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace in Jakarta November 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Aug 21 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent a congratulatory message to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob after he was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister by the King Saturday.

The message was sent via Jokowi’s Twitter [email protected]

“Warmest congratulations Your Excellency Ismail Sabri [email protected] on your appointment as the 9th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Ready to continue working together to strengthen Indonesia-Malaysia bilateral relations,” said Jokowi on Saturday night.

The Bera Member of Parliament took his oath of office before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara today. — Bernama