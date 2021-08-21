Estimated 35pc of Klang adults not vaccinated contrary to govt data, says MP

Foreign workers receive their Covid-19 vaccination at Komplek Sukan PKNS in Kelana Jaya August 10, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Klang MP Charles Santiago has said that an estimated 35 per cent of his constituency’s adult population remain unvaccinated despite claims by the government that a majority of those aged 18 and above in the Klang Valley have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

His comments come after the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) yesterday announced the closure of five vaccination centres (PPVs) in Klang by August 23, which according to Charles leaves only one vaccination centre in Klang open: the Wyndham Hotel PPV.

“The argument for closure is that vaccination rates in Klang have exceeded the first dose 90 per cent requirement. We offer an alternative view to this,” he said in a statement today.

Charles said the “MySejahtera reality” was that the total population of those aged 18 and above in Klang who had registered “as per MySejahtera” until August 3 was 796,313 people — meaning a minimum of 716,682 people should be vaccinated to number 90 per cent.

He compared this to an “on-the-ground reality” saying that the actual population of those aged 18 an above in Klang was 1.3 million people, leaving at least an estimated 453,318 — about 35 per cent — of Klang adults unvaccinated according to the calculations he provided.

“Clearly, we have not reached the 90 per cent numbers as stated by the government as a basis for closing the PPVs.

“This is unfair and unjust to the unvaccinated since we have now closed the first dose line for them.

“We urge that the first dose option continue to be opened and made available so that the 453,318 individuals can be vaccinated,” he said.

Charles added that many people are not registered with the MySejahtera app, making the platform unsuitable for decision making.

“Based on the Hokkien Hall vaccination centre in Klang, more than 1,500 Malaysians and non-Malaysians had to be registered on-site, as they were either unable to do so in MySejahtera or unable to complete the documentation required to get an appointment,” he said.

He also argued that the government’s alleged claims of a 90 per cent vaccination rate in Klang is not reflected in the continuing high rates of infections there.

He said the total number of Covid-19 infections in Klang had increased from 10,981 cases between May 20 and June 20; to 17,066 cases between June 21 and July 20; and finally, to 49,697 between July 21 and August 20.

Additionally, he said the closure of the majority of the PPVs would lead to a high concentration of people at the Wyndham Hotel PPV and increase risk of Covid-19 infection, aside from causing miscommunication and confusion among second dose recipients who are not tech savvy.