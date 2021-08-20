Police seeking help from Interpol to locate rapper Caprice, Cinta Gaza Malaysia CEO Nadri Al-Nuri

Ashari said the request was made on Aug 16 to have the duo's statements taken online following a police report lodged against them by preacher Ebit Lew last month. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has requested Interpol’s help to locate rapper Ariz Ramli or better known as Caprice and Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman.

Dang Wangi district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the request was made on Aug 16 to have their statements taken online following a police report lodged against them by famous preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew or Ebit Lew last month.

He said the police had also tried to contact the duo through email and social media platforms, but to no avail.

“Efforts are also being made to reach Caprice on the contact number uploaded by Caprice on his Instagram account and we hope that he will give his full cooperation,” he said to Bernama.

On July 21, Ebit Lew lodged a police report on various allegations levelled against him by several individuals on social media.

The case is being investigated under Section 500 and 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998. ― Bernama