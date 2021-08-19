Water levels down but Penang exco says displaced families in Seberang Perai can’t go home yet

A man cycles past flooded streets of Taman Tembikai following heavy rain in Penang October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 19 — Five families evacuated in South Seberang Perai due to floods last night are still at relief centres, Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh said today.

He explained that they were unable to return to their homes pending clean-up as the receded flood waters have caused much damage.

The state environment and welfare committee chairman said two temporary relief centres were opened at the Dewan JKKK Sungai Kechil and the SK Jawi school hall in Jawi and Nibong Tebal late last night.

“The SK Jawi relief centre was opened around midnight where 11 people from four families were temporarily placed,” he said.

He said another family, consisting of nine people including three children, were placed at the Dewan JKKK Sungai Kechil at about 1am.

He said the Jawi area was hit by floods at about 10pm after continuous heavy rain since 7.30pm yesterday.

He said more than 10 houses in the area were inundated with flood waters of about 0.5 metres high.

As at 10am today, the families are still at the relief centres but Phee said they do not want them to stay too long at the relief centres due to Covid-19 preventive measures.

“We need to look at the weather condition and their houses need cleaning too before allowing them home,” he said.

On the Penang island, several areas in the Southwest district were also hit with flash floods and a temporary relief centre was opened at about 11pm last night at the Dewan Al Barakah in the Masjid Maqbul Teluk Kumbar.

According to Balik Pulau MP Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, three families totalling 12 people were placed at the temporary relief centre last night.

He added that floods in many of the areas there such as at Kampung Jalan Baru and Taman Manggis have since receded.

He said cleaning works of the affected areas are now underway and he had requested assistance from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) to conduct the cleaning works.

According to Phee, the temporary relief centre in Teluk Kumbar was only for the families to take shelter until the flood waters receded and they were sent home after that.