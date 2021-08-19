In Kuala Lumpur, former oil and gas exec fined RM7,000 for failure to report bribe offer

Judge Suzana Hussin meted out the sentence on Nor Azleela Ali, 43, after the woman pleaded guilty to two alternative charges. The court imposed a fine of RM3,500 or one month in jail for each charge. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — A former senior buyer of an oil and gas company was today fined RM7,000 or two months jail by the Sessions Court here for failing to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on being offered RM4,000 bribe.

Judge Suzana Hussin meted out the sentence on Nor Azleela Ali, 43, after the woman pleaded guilty to two alternative charges. The court imposed a fine of RM3,500 or one month in jail for each charge.

Suzana also advised the accused to repent over her deeds and think before taking any action.

According to the two charges, Nor Azleela who was a senior buyer at Sapura Energy Berhad was charged with receiving RM4,000 from Ismail Pang Ah Wong @ Mohd Khalid, who is IMK Marine Services Sdn Bhd director through her CIMB savings account.

The money to the accused was as gratification to leak the tender price of other companies for the project “Provision of Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) of Pegaga Development Project” from Sapura Energy Berhad which infringed Section 16 (a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009 for the failure to report the offence of being offered bribe to MACC or police.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Solaris Mount Kiara branch in Jalan Solaris here respectively on May 23 and Oct 6 2020, under Section 25(1) of MACC Act 2009 which provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a maximum jail term of 10 years or both.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused, who was responsible for the paint supply tender for the EPCIC project of Pegaga Development, was contacted by a man and asked for token of appreciation as the accused had leaked information on the tender price of other competing companies in the project tender.

Investigations found the accused failed to report the bribe offer amounting to RM4,000 which was entered into her savings account as gratification to leak the tender prices of other companies for the project. — Bernama