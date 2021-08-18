Pejuang says it has submitted only one candidate for prime minister on SD

Pejuang currently holds four parliamentary seats and its lawmakers were part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration during its 22 months in power before Perikatan Nasional (PN) took over in March last year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) confirmed that it has put one name on the statutory declaration (SD) that decides Malaysia’s next prime minister.

Pejuang information chief Ulya Husamuddin also reaffirmed the party’s refusal to work with kleptocrats.

However, he did not disclose the name of the candidate as per a letter issued by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Azhar Azizan Harun yesterday.

“We cannot tell you the name on the SD that we signed as requested by the letter issued by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

“But the party stands by its principle of refusing to work with kleptocrats,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Pejuang currently holds four parliamentary seats and its lawmakers were part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration during its 22 months in power before Perikatan Nasional (PN) took over in March last year.

The Opposition has currently presented two names for consideration as prime minister: Pakatan Harapan leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

All MPs were given until 4pm today to submit in writing to Istana Negara their personal choice for the next prime minister.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong issued a reminder to the person who will be appointed to undergo a confidence vote in the Dewan Rakyat once confirmed.

In a statement on behalf of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the confidence vote has to be undertaken as it is the proper constitutional thing to do to gain legitimacy.