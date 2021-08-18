PAS state assemblyman congratulates new Taliban-led government in Afghanistan

A Taliban fighter stand next to poster bearing the image late Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud at the Massoud Square in Kabul on August 16, 2021. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — A PAS assemblyman congratulated theTaliban, an Islamist military movement, for taking control of Afghanistan.

Batu Buruk assemblyman Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi, who is also in the PAS International Affairs and External Relations Committee, said that the "independence" achieved this time is the result of the efforts of all Afghans in an effort to liberate their homeland.

“With this victory, it is hoped that all stakeholders will work together and reach an agreement to make peace and work to redevelop and put Afghanistan back on track.

“May the new government of Afghanistan and its people work together to develop Afghanistan and achieve prosperity, peace and progress after this based on the Shariah and comprehensive Islamic values as well as receive the blessings, blessings and help of Allah SWT,” he said in a statement today.